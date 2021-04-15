An experienced economic development official with local ties will return to Dubuque to take a position with Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
Jason White will join GDDC as vice president of business services on May 1, the organization has announced.
Most recently, White served as the president and CEO of Greater Oshkosh (Wis.) Economic Development Corp. He has worked in economic development for nearly 20 years.
White is a graduate of Loras College.
In his role with GDDC, White will be responsible for managing operations and driving innovation in business services, according to a press release. He also will be involved with national marketing, with a focus on supporting area employers and growing the regional economy.