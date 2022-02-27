Local organizations face a variety of challenges this year in providing a Lenten staple for many area residents.
As tri-state residents observing the holy tradition look toward the culinary staple of annual fish fries, organizations such as Oxus Grotto face a perfect storm.
James McGovern, who typically purchases pollock for the Dubuque location’s fish fry, encountered supply problems this year. So, he opted for the more traditional cod — at nearly double the price.
“I’ve been handling the purchasing for Oxus Grotto for more than 10 years, and I have never seen anything like it,” McGovern said. “Due to COVID, you don’t have the help you need to do the work. You have a fish supply shortage. Because of demand and inflation, you have prices that are higher. It’s just everything hitting at once.”
In 2012, McGovern said, $2.69 per pound was the going rate in what he paid for fish. Prices rose to $3.49 per pound in 2013, then dipped to $2.79 in 2015. They dipped again to $2.59 two years later. Last year’s fish fry rang in at $3.89 per pound, with this year’s jumping to $5.99 per pound.
As a result, organizers opted to bump the cost per meal to $10 — up from $8 two years ago — with extra fish for $1 per loin.
McGovern said Oxus Grotto goes through about 150 to 190 pounds of fish per fry. Some of the area’s larger parish communities go through more than 1,100 pounds per event.
Such challenges have resulted in several organizations scaling back this year’s offerings, from limiting all-you-can-eat options to increasing the prices of portioned meals or offering a different assortment of fillets.
Supply shortage
Technological advancements in commercial fishing from the 1950s through the 1980s allowed crews to catch cod at unprecedented rates. However, the industry collapsed in the 1990s due to overfishing and environmental concerns that saw fish stocks depleting faster than could be restored. As a result, fishing quotas were put in place.
Last year, fishing industry officials again recommended the already-diminished U.S. cod fishery impose a reduction on catch limits.
In Georges Bank — one of two primary areas in which fisherman catch commercial cod — catches would be reduced from about 2.4 million pounds to 540,000 pounds, according to New England Fishery Management Council.
The other primary catch location at the Gulf of Maine would hold at 590,000 pounds; however, both areas remain overfished.
The U.S. seafood market has turned to countries such as Iceland and Russia to meet the demand for fish such as cod and pollock. However, much of that catch is processed in China, which, for a time, closed imports from Russia, citing COVID-19 safety measures.
Price hikes, pandemic aftermath
Shortages, heightened demand and historic inflation levels have presented additional hurdles for local fish fry organizers.
“Cost was up quite a bit,” said Jeff Jochum, director of finance at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque. “Not just for fish, but our biggest price increase was in cooking oil. We decided to order less fish, raise our price slightly and go from all-you-can-eat to serving set portions. That is the double whammy of inflation. You are either going to pay more or get less for what you pay.”
Despite COVID-19 cases decreasing steadily, patrons also remain cautious, Jochum said, presenting yet another expense to consider.
“We are getting several phone calls about carryout ability, as many people still seem to be leery about eating out in larger crowds,” he said. “So, we have the cost of the takeout carriers to factor in.”
For restaurants such as Catfish Charlie’s, which showcases fish year round, supply issues have been minimal. However, they also are experiencing an upcharge.
“We’ve seen about a 25% upcharge,” said owner Charlie Cretsinger. “Most places hosting annual fish fries are probably seeing higher costs because they’re ordering cod, and that’s really hard to get right now. When you can get it, it’s usually being processed in another country, and it becomes a question of how long it takes to get here because of the increase in demand.”
Catfish, the restaurant’s specialty, comes farm-raised from Mississippi and has been somewhat available, Cretsinger said.
“Throughout the pandemic, people were having problems getting help, just like everyone else,” he said. “As soon as we were aware there was a possibility we might see a shortage, we bought everything they had. The one thing I won’t do is sacrifice quality for product just so we don’t run out. And so far, we haven’t.”
Although the upcharge also has meant an increase to prices on menus, Cretsinger said there are bigger fish to fry.
“All you have to do is go to a grocery store right now,” he said. “Despite the world we are living in, I have not had one person complain, so the community seems to get it and have been very supportive. There are bigger problems out there.”