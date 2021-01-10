EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Jean Robey and her fellow members of East Dubuque United have spent recent days cleaning up the extensive Christmas decorations they draped downtown for the fifth year since forming under that banner.
“We had just years of nothing,” Robey said. “We felt like there was no spirit in East Dubuque anymore. You go to different towns, and you see them full of decorations and things going on. You want that for your own community.”
So, Robey gathered a group of like-minded cohorts together in 2012 to begin bringing some flair to their city. Their operation grew from there until 2015, when their scale required fundraising.
“We went from having no money to doing fundraisers, purchasing Christmas decorations with the help of other organizations,” she said. “We also do the Santa Claus visit at the fire station and the memory tree, where we sell ornaments.”
Each year, they string lights and other decorations down Sinsinawa Avenue, then assemble a 17-foot tree in Gramercy Park.
Businesses chip in as well, especially with electricity. Sutter Bakery, Seldom Scene and Effertz Chiropractic and Wellness Center all allow the group to plug in.
“East Dubuque, for so many years, had nothing,” Robey said. “When we started this, the businesses rushed forward. ‘Anything we can do! Anything we can do!’”
They also organize a candlelit walk to kick off the season, where attendees walk to the memory tree to pay tribute to loved ones they’ve lost.
This year, Robey said the group sold 200 ornaments, up from about 60 the year before. About 100 people took the walk.
There are seven members of East Dubuque United. Robey said most, though, like to do their work under the radar.
Ashley Thibadeau, 31, is the youngest member of the group. She said she was inspired to join after seeing the impact the group was having.
“I saw how much fun they were having and what they were bringing to the community,” she said. “It really brings the whole city together.”
Robey said she wants the group to grow, too.
Members have discussed a veterans memorial monument for the city. But, until COVID-19, their typical fundraising methods are off the table.
On Saturday, Robey, Thibadeau and two other members spent the morning at East Dubuque’s city garage, where the municipal government allows United to regroup after the season.
It was time to take down the lights and disassemble the tree for the season.
“It’s the part most people don’t see,” Robey said.
After a season when Robey said many people needed it most, it was time to pack away the cheer into a storage container — paid for by the East Dubuque Greater Events Foundation when the project grew too large for the spare room in the city garage — until the days shorten again.
It is not easy work. It only goes as fast as there are hands to do it. But East Dubuque United thinks it’s worth it every year.