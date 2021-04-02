Shullsburg Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, Badger Park, Shullsburg, Wis.
10 a.m. The free egg hunt is open to children in fourth grade and younger, as long as they are accompanied by an adult. Easter Bunny will be on hand, and all participants get a treat and a chance to win one of four youth bikes. Nonperishable items will be collected for the food pantry. Social distancing and masks are requested.
Commercial Club Park & Events Center Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, Commercial Club Park, Dyersville, Iowa
The free egg hunt starts at 1 p.m., but everybody should check in at least 15 minutes early at the registration booth to find out where each group is located. Children will be grouped in ages 1 to 2, 4 to 6, and 7 to 9. In addition to eggs and candy, two golden tickets for Easter baskets will be hidden for each group. Easter Bunny also will be in attendance.
Tri-State Farmers Exchange
Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
7 a.m. to last vendor closure (approximately 2 p.m.). Enjoy the day supporting local farmers. Buy, sell or trade. No setup fees. Cost: $5 for anyone older than 12. Ages 12 and younger admitted for free.