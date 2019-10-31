MANCHESTER, Iowa — A former Manchester City Council member this week returned to the panel.
Council members approved the appointment of Connie Behnken to a vacant at-large seat. She will serve the remainder of Ron Struble’s term, which is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021.
Struble, an 18-year City Council veteran, resigned earlier this month because of health concerns. The resignation came too late for the seat to appear on ballots in the Nov. 5 election.
Behnken previously was elected to the City Council but resigned midway through her term in July 2018 because of other commitments.