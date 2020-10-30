SHULLSBURG, Wis. – One person was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday in Lafayette County.
Dakota W. Redfearn, 18, of Cuba City, was taken to a hospital by private vehicle for treatment of his injuries, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
It states that Redfearn was driving on B and C Road in Shullsburg Township at about 9:35 a.m. Wednesday when his vehicle rolled over, though no additional details regarding what caused the crash were released.
Authorities are investigating the crash.