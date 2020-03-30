HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Voters in the Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District will decide a pair of contested school board elections next month.
Incumbent Steven Hoppman will face challenger Christopher Lisk for the Area No. 2 seat in the April 7 election. For the Area No. 4 seat, incumbent John Klein will face newcomer Anne Redfearn.
Current board member Brian Splinter is running unopposed for the Area No. 3 seat.
Christopher LiskLisk, 40, said he wants to bring fresh ideas to the school board, noting that he has three children currently in the district and is a coach with local sports organizations, so he knows students’ thoughts and concerns about their schools.
He said that if elected, he wants to ensure that proposed athletic field and playground renovations — to be decided with an upcoming bond referendum — would be good for all students. He said he believes some aspects of a recent school expansion project did not turn out as well as community members hoped. He also stressed the importance of focusing on curriculum and preparing students who are interested in skilled trades.
“I like to ask the questions that people probably wouldn’t ask,” Lisk said.
John KleinKlein, 74, has served two full terms and one partial term on the board. A retired educator, Klein spent about 25 years teaching in the Southwestern district. He said his experience gives him a unique perspective.
“I think I’ve tried to bring some insight with my experiences and knowledge of what kids need and what the school needs concerning curriculum and just anything, basically, that is great for the kids,” Klein said. “That’s all there is to it.”
Klein said he supports the upcoming referendum that would pay for athletic field and elementary playground renovations. He also noted the importance of preparing students for variety of post-high-school options and keeping the district’s tax rate even.
Anne RedfearnRedfearn, 41, said she decided to run for school board as she was looking for ways to support her community. Redfearn has two children in the Southwestern district, and serving on the school board would give her a different platform from which to approach different district issues.
Redfearn said that if elected, she would evaluate areas in the district that might need improvement. She believes she would bring a fresh set of eyes to the board, noting the importance of keeping in mind the best interests of children and their teachers.
“I think those are always the common goals, and that we don’t ever lose sight of those,” Redfearn said.
Hoppman did not return multiple messages seeking comment for this story.