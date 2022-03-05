PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A domestic violence shelter in Platteville and a housing project in Lancaster each landed sizeable state grants this week.
The Neighborhood Investment Grant Program, created in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to support long-term investments, awarded the City of Lancaster $3.4 million to address housing and the City of Platteville $3,523,345 to address vulnerable populations.
The City of Prairie du Chien is another recipient, with $1,624,816 for revitalization.
Platteville shelter
The City of Platteville applied for the grant on behalf of domestic violence shelter Family Advocates Inc., hoping to build a new domestic violence shelter, City Manager Adam Ruechel said.
“We have a very old building that we have outgrown,” said Family Advocates Executive Director Darlene Masters. “We spend thousands of dollars each year on repairs and maintenance.”
Currently, the shelter consists of a six-bedroom space with a living space that also often doubles as a bedroom. The new facility will have 10 bedrooms, the maximum amount that the organization is prepared to handle with the same amount of staff.
“We always have a waiting list,” Masters said.
The new, 12,000-square-foot building also will include better spaces for advocates to have private meetings with clients. Masters said the grant is expected to cover the full cost of the project.
Family Advocates aims to have the project completed in 2023.
Lancaster housing project
Lancaster City Administrator David Carlson said the city applied for the funds in November along with Wisconsin Management Co. The grant would support the development of 40 new units of workforce housing.
Wisconsin Management Co. already operates affordable housing property Sunrise Valley Apartments in Lancaster. This would be a separate project.
“What we’re aiming for is sort of the middle between market-rate housing and low-income housing,” Carlson said.
He said the property could house people such as teachers, nurses or police officers, who might not qualify for subsidized housing but still struggle to find housing within their budget in the city.
“We have very little available housing in Lancaster, so this is a great start for us,” Carlson said.
Carlson said sometimes city staff gets calls from businesses that have hired new employees asking if there is housing locally that might suit them. Instead of staying in Lancaster, they might end up in Dubuque or Platteville, where their attention might shift to finding a job closer to available housing, Carlson said.
“We’re building this housing to support the growth and industry in this community,” he said.
In March and April, the city Plan Commission will host public meetings on the project concept and goals.
Before the project can proceed, it will need a vote in support by the Common Council. Carlson said the project could come before the council in April or May. If approved, construction could begin in August.
In November, cost estimates for the project were around $8 million. In addition to the $3.4 million state grant, Carlson said other funding sources could include the Great Day in the City of Lancaster Fund or tax-increment-financing funds. Wisconsin Management Co. also would contribute.