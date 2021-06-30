CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade City Council members are considering supporting plans for three “four-plexes” that might be eligible for state workforce housing tax credits.
Council members first heard about the potential development at their meeting this week. Derek Lumsden, Jones County Economic Development executive director, presented the information and asked the council to consider whether funds might be put toward the project.
Lumsden said a developer, whom he could not disclose, is looking to purchase three lots for the buildings behind the city’s community park. The land falls in the Jones County portion of the city.
“They’re looking to see what the City of Cascade is willing to support,” Lumsden said when contacted by the Telegraph Herald after the meeting.
The developer is hoping to apply for the Iowa Workforce Development’s workforce housing tax credits to help fund the complexes, but Lumsden said that requires support pledged by the council. Further plans for the buildings depend on what the council is willing to support.
Lumsden did share a few details at the council meeting. The developer is planning to construct three four-unit apartment buildings, though one might end up being smaller. Each unit, which would be targeted to those hoping to work in the area, would have two or three bedrooms.
Mayor Greg Staner said the information was to give council members some background before thinking about potential support. He added at the meeting that the council hasn’t had to consider similar development projects to attract new residents in the past.
“We’ve been very fortunate in Cascade,” Staner said. “A lot of cities do housing developments around the area. We have a lot of development all the time when it comes to residential due to the fact, I think, the city presents itself very, very well.”
The deadline to apply for workforce housing tax credits is July 19, so further discussions on council members’ support will take place at their July 12 meeting.
In other council news from Monday night’s meeting:
Council members discussed the first conceptual drawing for a new gazebo at Riverview Park, which they hope to start constructing next spring. The concept would expand the current gazebo from 20 feet by 16 feet, to 32 feet by 26 feet. Further changes that council members want to see, including possibly building out a deck facing the river, will be discussed at a later time.