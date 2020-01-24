One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday southwest of Dubuque.
Douglas D. Waller, 50, of Bernard, Iowa, sustained minor injuries but declined treatment at the scene, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report released Thursday.
The crash occurred at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ryan and Monastery roads southwest of Dubuque. The report states that Waller reported that he was driving east on Ryan Road approaching the intersection when his brakes would not work. His vehicle entered the intersection and was struck by a vehicle driven by Joseph J. Drees, 63, of Farley, Iowa.
Waller was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way.