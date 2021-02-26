A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque.
Abby C. Ferguson, 35, of Dubuque, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Dodge Street and Wacker Drive. The report states that both Ferguson and Kevin R. Gravel, 62, of New Vienna, Iowa, were driving west on Dodge when Ferguson stopped for traffic ahead of her. Gravel’s vehicle did not stop in time and crashed into Ferguson’s vehicle.
Gravel was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.