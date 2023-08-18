Community members gathered Thursday at Mount Carmel Bluffs senior living facility in Dubuque to celebrate the completion of the five-year, $90 million project.

The expansion at the Mount Carmel campus — the result of a partnership between the Sisters of the Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and nonprofit Presbyterian Homes & Services — added 116 independent-living apartments to the campus at 1040 Carmel Drive.

