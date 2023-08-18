Community members gathered Thursday at Mount Carmel Bluffs senior living facility in Dubuque to celebrate the completion of the five-year, $90 million project.
The expansion at the Mount Carmel campus — the result of a partnership between the Sisters of the Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and nonprofit Presbyterian Homes & Services — added 116 independent-living apartments to the campus at 1040 Carmel Drive.
One new building connects to the south end of the Mount Carmel motherhouse, which has been on the campus since 1892. A second building was constructed to the north of the motherhouse, and the motherhouse itself was upgraded.
The sprawling facility includes independent living apartments, assisted living, a memory care unit and a long-term care unit. Transitional short-term care for people recovering from a hospital stay or surgery also is available.
The campus’ townhomes also were renovated as part of the project. New amenities on the property include a pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, salon, massage center, cafe, library and movie theater.
Dozens of project leaders, community members, residents and sisters gathered in the atrium of the campus Thursday for a dedication ceremony. At the event, officials shared their excitement for the project, which has allowed the BVM sisters to remain in their historic home while meeting a need for senior living facilities locally.
“This campus, where for over 120 years most of our sisters spent their early years, and those who needed nursing care have been supported, it has been a sacred space to us,” BVM President LaDonna Manternach said. “As we find ourselves aging past our active years, ... we asked, might there be a way to welcome others to live here, too?”
‘It is home to us’
Manternach said the organization reached out to Presbyterian Homes & Services several years ago to begin planning the expansion. Officials announced the project in 2018, and construction subsequently began to transform the original campus that then housed about 130 sisters.
Facility leaders noted years of declining BVM numbers, coupled with an increased local need for senior living facilities, drove them to invest in the expansion and open the facility to other older adults.
“The sisters were excited about the possibility and going forward, but that first day that you see trees coming down or the day that you start seeing deconstruction of a building, those were very emotional days for us because it was a sign of the changes that were coming,” Manternach said.
The transition was made all the more difficult when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Manternach said it was hard to create a new culture in the facility at first because they had to be isolated in their individual rooms.
“I’m grateful to (Presbyterian Homes & Services) and our care team here for being able to manage and help us through that time,” Manternach said. “They were great at providing activities for the sisters that allowed them to social distance and to keep their spirits up.”
There now are about 180 sisters on campus, Manternach said. The new facility is open to anyone 55 and older, though, and those community members have been moving in since February.
Geri Schilling-Johnson, executive director and campus administrator at Mount Carmel Bluffs, said of the 116 apartments, 100 are filled. Half of the eight townhomes are occupied, and both the long-term care and memory units are at maximum capacity with 45 and 42 residents respectively.
Manternach said it has been a blessing to be able to remain on the historic campus and share the space with the rest of the Dubuque area.
“It is home to us. And I really hope that the people who move in here with us will feel like it’s their home and it’s theirs to enjoy with their families,” Manternach said.
Dan Lindh, president and CEO of Presbyterian Homes & Services, said he values the sisters’ commitment to their legacy of ministry and the goal of making a difference in the community.
“I think that people all throughout Dubuque will benefit. I know they’ll benefit,” Lindh said. “... And I think they’ll appreciate it for years and really decades to come.”
Dawn Merges, a life enrichment coordinator for the care center at Mount Carmel Bluffs, has been working on the campus since 1989. She said staff were nervous for the transition, but Presbyterian Homes & Services made it a smooth process, and now they have a bigger support team.
“It is nice knowing that there’s more of us, and it seems like we’re able to do more for the residents than we were before,” Merges said.
Sharing the space
Though the new facility is expansive, Merges said the best part of Mount Carmel Bluffs is the residents.
“If the residents are having a good day, then we’re having a good day,” Merges said.
Frequent classes and activities are held in several common spaces on each floor, so residents often mill about the sprawling campus.
Julia Casella moved to Mount Carmel Bluffs in February from California and said one of the best parts of the facility is the sense of community and friendliness it provides.
“We’re already forming our own little community among ourselves, and it’s just delightful,” Casella said.
Sister Joellen McCarthy, BVM, moved into the facility in March and said one her favorite parts of the new buildings is the cafe with a balcony overlooking the river.
“I’m really thrilled that we’re able to share this beautiful spot with more than ourselves,” McCarthy said. “It’s too precious a place to just be our property and our facility.”