The Iowa Supreme Court’s split decision Friday maintained a block on a law that would have banned abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy, leaving area lawmakers of both parties surprised and expecting more debate ahead.

In a rare 3-3 decision, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a 2019 district court ruling that blocked the law. The latest ruling comes roughly a year after the same body — and the U.S. Supreme Court — determined that women do not have a fundamental constitutional right to abortion.