The Iowa Supreme Court’s split decision Friday maintained a block on a law that would have banned abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy, leaving area lawmakers of both parties surprised and expecting more debate ahead.
In a rare 3-3 decision, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a 2019 district court ruling that blocked the law. The latest ruling comes roughly a year after the same body — and the U.S. Supreme Court — determined that women do not have a fundamental constitutional right to abortion.
The blocked law bans abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. The law contains exceptions for medical emergencies, rape, incest and fetal abnormality.
Writing for the three justices who denied the state’s request to reinstate the law, Justice Thomas Waterman said granting that request would mean bypassing the Legislature, changing the standard for how the court reviews laws and then dissolving an injunction enacted by a lower court that blocked the law.
“In our view, it is legislating from the bench to take a statute that was moribund when it was enacted and has been enjoined for four years and then to put it in effect,” Waterman wrote.
The court has seven members, but one justice declined to participate. Her former law firm had represented an abortion provider. All of the justices were appointed by Republican governors, and five were appointed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
In a statement, Reynolds expressed disappointment in the court’s ruling.
“Not only does it disregard Iowa voters who elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of unborn children, but it has sided with a single judge in a single county who struck down Iowa’s legislation based on principles that now have been flat-out rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds added that “the fight is not over.” She said her administration was considering options but didn’t give specifics, such as calling for a special legislative session to enact stricter abortion laws.
While the state’s high court maintains the block on the law, it does not preclude Reynolds and lawmakers from passing a new law that looks the same. The decision Friday was largely procedural — the 2022 appeal to the 2019 ruling was too late.
Abortions remain legal in Iowa for up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, called the decision “an enormous win.”
“Each person deserves control of their body, and Iowans have that right, based on today’s court decision,” she said in a statement. “Abortion bans make pregnancy more dangerous than it already is, and it shouldn’t matter which state you live in.”
In 2018, Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, made national headlines by managing the bill in her chamber. She said Friday that once her caucus regroups, she would begin her efforts again.
“I didn’t expect it either,” she said of the court’s decision. “But we’re already talking, our caucus, about our next steps. We’ll use what we have and the opinion of the court to see what our next bill will look like.”
Lundgren said she hopes to lead the charge for House Republicans again.
“I’d asked leadership if I could start over where I left off and manage what we come up with again,” she said. “Hopefully, they will be receptive to that.”
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, said he also was surprised and disappointed by the news Friday. He was not in the Legislature in 2018 but based his contested 2022 primary re-election campaign on his staunch anti-abortion views.
“I’m extremely disappointed,” he said. “The Iowa voters elected representatives and senators to represent them. Republicans have a huge majority. ... It was a single judge in a single county who struck it down. I’m sure when we go back into session or if we have a special session in the meantime, I can guarantee that we will address this.”
Lundgren said she thinks a special session is unlikely but that a new bill similar to the blocked law was likely.
“It’s going to take some time to craft legislation which will make it through a challenge,” she said. “But I expect we’ll see something the next session. The discussion will be difficult because we have new members. We’re going to have people who want no abortion under any circumstances and people who want exceptions for rape and incest, and other things.”
Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz agreed that Republicans’ path to a bill with less vulnerability would be tricky, but likely.
“For many people, the issue is clear cut,” he said. “But when you get into the political procedure and governmental function of it, it’s complicated.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, a Dubuque Democrat and the minority leader in her chamber, said she was somewhat surprised by the court’s ruling, but pleasantly so.
“When the ruling came out this morning, there was a sigh of relief,” she said. “Iowans still have reproductive freedom. The government will not stay in the way of Iowans making their own health decisions.”
But, she said, she did not know what Republicans’ next steps would be.
“I have heard the majority leadership is not interested in a special session,” she said. “That doesn’t mean governor Reynolds won’t call us into special session.”
Jochum also said she wondered what Republicans’ plans are to bring before voters a state constitutional amendment stating Iowans have no right to an abortion. Republicans in the Legislature have passed a bill to do so once, in 2021, but it must be passed by a second elected Legislature to make it to the ballot for voters’ consideration in November 2024.
Both Lundgren and Bradley said they expected that will be a focus in 2024.