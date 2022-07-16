This week marked the opening of the City of Dubuque’s Housing Choice Voucher waitlist for the first time since February, though only 25 new applications were accepted. In Dubuque and across the country, the wait to get on the rental assistance program can extend for years. Here’s what citizens need to know about the program.
What is Section 8?The Housing Choice Voucher program, also known as Section 8, is a program that assists very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled people with finding affordable housing.
Section 8 vouchers are specifically issued for renting privately-owned housing; vouchers for publicly-owned housing are a separate program known as project-based vouchers.
Who’s eligible?Housing choice vouchers are available to those making less than 50% of area median income. Residents pay 30% of their income on rent and utility costs or $50, whichever is greater; the voucher covers the rest.
How do I apply?Housing choice vouchers are administered by county agencies or local municipalities. The City of Dubuque manages vouchers for its residents; everyone else in Dubuque County, as well as Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties, can apply for a Section 8 voucher through the Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority.
Both the City of Dubuque and the regional housing authority maintain online portals for vouchers. Residents applying through the housing authority can apply at any time, and vouchers are issued on a first-come, first-served basis.
In Dubuque, the waiting list is open for applications beginning at 12 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month and remains open until 11:59 p.m. Vouchers are then issued to applicants via a random drawing.
The city waitlist is not maintained month to month.
“The rest basically disappears, and they have to apply next time,” assistant housing supervisor Gina Hodgson said.
The city has closed the waitlist for extended periods in the past; prior to July, it had not opened since February. However, Hodgson told the TH she was “90 percent sure” the waitlist would be open again in August.
When will I receive a voucher?It depends. Demand for vouchers outpaces supply nationwide — according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, families spend on average two-and-a-half years on waitlists — and Dubuque is no exception.
Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority Housing Director Michelle Schnier said the agency currently has funding for 983 vouchers and 2,699 people on its waiting list. The authority’s website estimates the current waiting period at two to three years.
During Tuesday’s opening of the Dubuque waitlist, 604 people applied, Hodgson said. Due to the shortage of available housing in Dubuque and a lengthy administrative process, only 25 vouchers were issued.
“We only pull a small number off (the waitlist) so we can actually get them vouchers,” Hodgson said.
What do I do once I receive a voucher?Start looking for housing: in Dubuque, voucher holders have 90 days to find housing before the voucher expires.
Be wary that many landlords in Dubuque will refuse to accept vouchers, though Dubuque Area Landlord Association President Jerry Maro believes this tendency has declined in recent years.
“We have noticed an uptick in landlords that are accepting vouchers,” Maro said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.