DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Although Independence Day is still months away, the Dyersville City Council recently elected to keep in place its prohibition of firework usage by non-commercial entities within city limits.

Mayor Jeff Jacque said that last year, he fielded a number of comments from residents about fireworks being illegally shot off at late hours, and given there is still ample time before it becomes an issue again, he said this would be an opportune time for the council to open a dialogue.

