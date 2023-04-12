DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Although Independence Day is still months away, the Dyersville City Council recently elected to keep in place its prohibition of firework usage by non-commercial entities within city limits.
Mayor Jeff Jacque said that last year, he fielded a number of comments from residents about fireworks being illegally shot off at late hours, and given there is still ample time before it becomes an issue again, he said this would be an opportune time for the council to open a dialogue.
In some other municipalities, Jacque said, councils have allowed fireworks usage within city limits by residents within certain timeframes, which could theoretically tamp down on usage during prohibited hours.
While Jacque noted that wasn’t what he was suggesting was right for Dyersville, the prospective change was opposed by both the police and fire departments.
During his extensive tenure as police chief, Brent Schroeder said he has seen issues such as people trying to shoot bottle rockets into the church steeple, aiming fireworks at cars and residences and throwing bricks of firecrackers into businesses and the city pool.
Schroeder said that prior to the state allowing the sale of fireworks, they still would flow in from stands in Wisconsin or be trucked in from Missouri, but now that they are more available to the general public, it has led to an increase in calls.
While it may seem like giving the public an opportunity to use the fireworks they have purchased within a specific timeframe might curtail usage in the later hours, Schroeder said it also has led to an increase in accidents in those municipalities.
“(Their) fire departments, police departments and ambulance services saw a huge number of injuries after the passage of that law, which tied up resources,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder also noted that changing the city ordinance would take away most of the police’s enforcement power when it comes to dealing with disturbances or dangerous situations.
Schroeder said his department typically has taken a lenient stance, opting to give out warnings. Before the state law changed, they could tell offending parties that if they were called back, they could be charged with up to a felony, which was enough to resolve the issue. But with the state charge no longer an option, all they have left for the threat of enforcement is the city code.
“It gave us some leverage,” Schroeder said. “If you open this up, that takes (the threat) away. It would basically create a free-for-all within city limits.”
Dyersville Fire Department Chief Jeremy Honkomp also spoke against amending the ordinance, saying that with the close proximities many houses and businesses share, an accidental fire could be devastating.
Honkomp added that the department doesn’t need the increase in call volume and asks that anyone wishing to shoot off fireworks take it to the countryside.
After hearing from the two chiefs, Council Member Jim Gibbs motioned to retain the city’s ban on residential firework usage within city limits, which was seconded by Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling.
The council voted, 4-1, to keep the status quo, with Council Member Mike English voting against it, stating that he would have liked to hear more input from the public before closing the discussion.
