ASBURY, Iowa – The City of Asbury will offer two free yard waste collection days in April.
Vegetation-only yard waste will be collected for free April 7 and 14, according to a press release.
Regular yard-waste collection will occur Thursdays through Nov. 17.
Yard waste must be in a refuse container without a plastic bag or in a yard waste bag, which can be purchased at Hy-Vee or at Lowe’s Home Improvement.
Each container must be placed at curbside with a tag facing the street on the regular collection day by 6 a.m.
There is a limit of 10 bags for each residence on the free days.
Yard waste tags cost $2.50 each and are available at Asbury City Hall, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, and the Casey’s General Store, 5505 Asbury Road.
