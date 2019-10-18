Six lawmakers addressed members of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday during the business advocacy group’s annual legislative update.
The panel of Iowa lawmakers was bipartisan and bicameral, and all agreed that plenty of challenges lie ahead.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, told the crowd that high among those challenges is the state’s failure to address population stagnation.
She said Iowa’s population has grown by just 99,000 people since 2010. About 81,000 of those reside in the Des Moines/Ames corridor.
That population growth hasn’t kept up with current workforce needs. Jochum said addressing that has to be a chief priority and requires movement on multiple fronts.
“We have yet to solve that problem and, quite frankly, it is getting even worse,” she said. “That’s not just about capital anymore, it’s about talent. That comes down to being able to adequately fund our education system, from preschool up to the university level and beyond.”
Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, said education is just one of several quality-of-life issues that need to be addressed to turn the tide on population.
“Today’s meeting here in Dubuque, there was a real emphasis in needing to be able to attract and keep people in the state,” he said after the panel discussion. “There was agreement among the folks here that some of these quality-of-life issues need more attention. I’m talking about a real commitment to quality education, protecting our environment (and) providing the recreational opportunities for our young people.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said recent additions to education funding are not enough.
“When you have less money (allocated by the state) because 70 students are out of your district, but they’re spread out so you can’t change the size of your staff, what you have is a squeezing of our school systems essentially every year,” she told the crowd. “The alarm bell I want to raise on that is that $600,000 in new dollars to Dubuque does not cover the cost of inflation. If you continue on this rate of very mild increases, it continues to squeeze.”
Democrats on the panel argued that a significant increase is needed this year and moving forward to keep up.
But Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, argued that it isn’t always about money.
“You can continue to throw money at the problem, but if there’s still a problem, that’s not the problem,” she said. “If we’re not looking at the root cause of what the problem is — and we’ve talked about some of them, food insecurities, housing insecurities — it doesn’t matter how much money we throw into the education system, we’re going to overload it and max it out. Those teachers can’t fix everything for everybody.”
Jochum said after the panel that she hopes the two parties can come together on education funding this year.
“There really was a day that regardless of political parties or stripes, everybody agreed that educating and investing in our children is the most important thing state government can do,” she said. “It was the great equalizer.”
McKean spent most of his time in the Legislature as a Republican, before changing to the Democratic Party late in the 2019 session. He said he hopes to use some of his connections on either side of the aisle to great benefit in 2020.
“I’m very hopeful that we’ll see a productive session and we’ll see folks working together from both parties,” he said. “Often in election years, there’s an emphasis on less of the really partisan stuff and more bipartisan efforts. I’m hopeful, as somebody who’s experienced both parties, I can help forge a middle ground on a lot of these issues that are challenges for the state.”
McKean worked — before his party change — with Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, on the effort to fund the Iowa’s Water and Land Legacy trust in an effort to protect natural resources and outdoor recreation. Isenhart hopes for more progress next session.
“I understand it’s a live round perhaps this session,” he said. “The (Iowa Department of Natural Resources) has been asked to submit two budgets — one with IWILL and one without.”
The panel of six formed a united front on one specific issue — protecting historic tax credits and tax-increment financing during tax reform discussions.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said one important factor in those will be changes in leadership among committees in the Republican caucus.
“(Iowa Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel) is going to be looking at taxes differently than all of us are, so we’re going to have to make sure we stand up with our voices for those things that are working back in our communities,” she said.
Chamber President and CEO Molly Grover said the “healthy exchange of ideas” at the annual update is a great tool both for community members and the legislators.