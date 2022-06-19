Members of a Dubuque Knights of Columbus council have voted to accept an offer to sell the historic property at which they host events and meetings.
The Joliet Building Corporation, which is made up of members of the Knights of Columbus Council 510, have started preliminary discussions on selling the Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
Council 510’s Grand Knight Jim Sigwarth said he could not discuss who the council is selling to at this point, as no official contract has been put in place.
However, a copy of Council 510’s newsletter “The Crusader” states that the Joliet Building Corporation voted, 33-4, last month to sell the Joliet Event Center for an offer of $850,000, pending approval from the Joliet Building Corporation Board. The vote also authorized the board to sign the agreement, and the corporation will now begin discussing how to transfer ownership, according to the newsletter.
“Even though it creates a number of unique challenges for us, we see promise,” Sigwarth said. “We see hopefulness in that. We see many good things coming from that. Being able to use investment monies from the sale of the building will allow, in a sense, to have that building continue to work for us.”
Sigwarth said Council 510 is the oldest Knights of Columbus council in Iowa. The council’s website states that the council was established in 1890 and had been operating out of the Joliet Event Center for more than 100 years.
The council has had a few offers over the years to buy the Joliet Event Center, Sigwarth said, but this most recent offer was a “significant increase.”
He noted that the sale could end up falling through, but he is hopeful an official agreement will be made soon.
“We are encouraged and expect something will happen here,” he said. “We’re anxious to get it contractually set. Both sides are moving in that direction.”
Sigwarth said there is no rush for the council to leave the event center, and it intends to honor all commitments currently made at the center, such as the Ginter family’s Thanksgiving community dinner.
“It does create a lot of new questions,” Sigwarth said. “But the Knights of Columbus are not a building, they are an organization. We set out to do service and good in the world, and we can do that in a variety of ways.”
Going forward, Sigwarth said the vision for Council 510 would be to shift focus to working with Dubuque parishes. Then, he said, the council could help the parishes address needs and participate in activities.
“Hopefully, it will bring in more active memberships on top of that,” he said.
Tom McCaffery, the building manager at the center, said there is a business meeting set for June 27, where more details might be discussed.
“There’s a lot of questions that have to be decided by the membership,” he said.
