It appears that a higher percentage of Dubuque County’s Democrats cast ballots in last week’s primary election than did Republicans.
While figures were not available Friday for people who registered with one party or the other at the polls Tuesday, the Democrats had a considerable lead going into Election Day.
As of the registration deadline ahead of that election, Dubuque County had 28,827 registered Democrats and 19,553 registered Republicans. Another nearly 21,500 registered voters in the county did not fall in either of those camps.
A total of 18,910 votes were cast in the election for a 27% voter turnout.
According to county data, 12,230 Democrats cast ballots. That equates to 42% of the Democrats registered as of registration deadline. (It does not factor in anyone who registered as a Democrat on Election Day.)
Meanwhile, 6,680 Republicans — or 34% of those registered with the party in advance — did the same.
Experts including County Auditor Denise Dolan and Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz had predicted that the Democrats would have a higher turnout, given the five-way primary to represent the party against Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in November.
“The most high-profile race for the party was contested,” Budzisz said. “And you had multiple campaigns spending large amounts of money trying to mobilize people.”
Some Dubuque Democrats also could vote in a contested primary race for a Statehouse seat. U.S. Rep. Chuck Isenhart easily bested Grant Davis for the Iowa House of Representatives District 100 seat, which covers much of the northern and eastern portions of the city of Dubuque and has been held by Isenhart since 2008.
The most high-profile race for Dubuque County Republicans was between Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson and Thomas Hansen, a Winneshiek County businessman and farmer. Hinson won easily to face off against Democrat U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in November.
The 2020 primary also featured a record number of absentee voters in Dubuque County, spurred by safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and encouragement from both Dolan and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Both offices mailed out request-for-
absentee-ballot forms to every registered voter under their jurisdiction.
In Dubuque, 11,261, or 66%, of the absentee ballots returned were by Democrats, while 5,699, or 34%, were from Republicans.
Based on voters registered to either party, that means 92% of Democrats who voted did so absentee, where 85% of Republicans took the same opportunity.
“Research shows that Democrats are more likely to use absentee voting,” Budzisz said. “But nothing shows that it has an impact on the results of an election.”
Greenfield, supporters point to poll
Three days after Des Moines land developer Theresa Greenfield handily won the Democratic U.S. Senate primary election, her campaign and supporters were quick to point to polling that showed slightly more of the voters interviewed preferred her over Ernst.
When 963 Iowa voters were asked to pick between the two, 45% backed Greenfield, 43% went with Ernst and 12% were undecided.
However, there are unknowns about the poll, as well as other factors to consider regarding its construction.
The poll was commissioned by Emily’s List, a supporter of Greenfield and pro-choice Democratic women. It was conducted by Public Policy Polling, an organization that generally is considered to be left-leaning.
The 29 pages of results released do not indicate how the 963 voters were selected or when they were polled.
There also was no information released regarding the poll’s margin of error. Given the number of voters interviewed, it is extremely unlikely that the margin of error is less than 2 percentage points, meaning the responses really show that the race is a toss-up.
In the same poll, 48% of those polled said they would vote for President Donald Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden. The latter got 47%. Another 5% were unsure.
Lundgren polls on pandemic response
Several weeks ago, Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, polled her constituents on how they thought the state had handled the COVID-19 pandemic thus far. She shared results last week.
To the question, “What issue area should get the Legislature’s highest intention, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?” 34.6% selected small business relief. Of the rest, 14.9% chose the state’s budget, 14.4% chose “other,” 13.2% chose education, 12.5% chose public health funding and 10.4% chose emergency powers.
Lundgren also had constituents judge Gov. Kim Reynolds’ performance handling the pandemic since the Legislature took hiatus in mid-March.
About 50% said Reynolds had taken the right amount of action. Of the rest, 28.6% said she had imposed too many restrictions and 18.7% said she had not imposed enough. Another 3.2% said they were unsure.
Dems seek long-term-care support
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., joined more than 100 Democrats in Congress last week in a letter to the Trump administration for guidance and resources to bolster testing and other COVID-19 prevention measures in the country’s nursing home and long-term-care facilities.
The letter reported there are 9,600 facilities nationwide with confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 40,000 related deaths.
The letter requested comprehensive testing and personal protective equipment plans for the facilities and a plan and guidance for addressing staffing shortages.