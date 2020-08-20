PEOSTA, Iowa — Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren’s annual Brews and BBQ fundraiser on Wednesday night looked much like it always does, but for hints of the global pandemic.
There were fewer tables and they were more spaced out on the patio of Lundgren’s Trackside Bar & Grill in Peosta. Disposable masks sat at the sign-in table, though few attendees wore face coverings.
Before the event started, Lundgren, R-Peosta, said she thought voters in her district appreciated her support of COVID-19 response measures enacted by Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“They weren’t in favor of closing down the state in its entirety, and she held strong with that,” Lundgren said.
She also said her constituents were against mask mandates, which Reynolds has insisted that cities and counties do not have the authority to issue on their own. Earlier Wednesday, Lundgren on social media wrote that “I still believe the (attorney general’s) office has already determined that cities and counties do not have the authority to enforce this issue” in reference to the Dubuque County Board of Health considering recommending such a mandate.
Lundgren — who chairs the Iowa House Human Resources Committee, in charge of health policy — said the pandemic also has opened her eyes to needed improvements in the health care system.
“One of the things that’s really important is telehealth parity,” she said. “At the end of the session, we were ready to put an extension of that parity in our budget bill, which is not something we typically like to do, but it was important enough in our caucus ... that we establish what those rates are going to look like moving forward.”
Lundgren said she helped secure an agreement with insurers to extend that parity until Feb. 28, giving the Legislature time to review data, then set rates appropriately.
She also said she expects the Legislature to establish a way to track infection and report data better.
“We don’t track the flu and report on influenza like we have COVID,” Lundgren said. “And I’m not saying it’s not more severe. We’ve just never been in a position where we’re recording and it’s public facing. So, there are some things that need to be worked out.”
Dyersville software developer Ryan Quinn recently was selected by the county Democratic party to face Lundgren in this fall’s election. He did not answer when called on Wednesday. The district represents most of Dubuque County outside the city of Dubuque.
County Democratic party Chairman Steve Drahozal was critical of Lundgren’s support of Reynolds’ efforts in regard to the pandemic.
“I’m not sure parroting a governor with a 28% approval rating is a good idea,” he said. “There were a lot of people reaching out to me, anxious about feeling like they were not represented (by Lundgren).”