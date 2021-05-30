Authorities say a man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase Saturday night in Dubuque.
Rashard L. Armour, 25, of 390 Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at 12:58 a.m. today in the area of 20th and Jackson streets on a charge of eluding.
Court documents state the officers were investigating suspicious activity in 1400 block of Central Avenue and approached Armour’s vehicle at 11:56 p.m. in a parking lot at 1401 Central Ave.
“The vehicle fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed,” according to documents.
The vehicle drove east on 14th Street and turned north on Jackson Street, traveling 58 mph in a 25-mph zone. The vehicle drove through a red light at 20th and Jackson streets, according to documents.
Police stopped the vehicle in the 2000 block of Jackson Street and Armour was taken into custody.