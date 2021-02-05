Police said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Dubuque.
Olivia R. Grant, 19, of Dubuque, was transported by private vehicle for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police. The crash occurred at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Alta Vista Street and Loras Boulevard. Police said Ashley D. Thennis, 33, of Dubuque, was traveling south on Alta Vista Street when she failed to stop at the stop sign and struck Grant’s vehicle. Thennis was cited with failure to obey a stop sign.