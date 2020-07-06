The Dubuque County Food Policy Council and the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors today announced the awarding of $20,000 as part of its FY2021 community grant program.
According to a press release, eight applications were received, and the funding was able to be provided for each of the projects that submitted requests.
Any group or individual in Dubuque County was eligible to apply for a project that highlighted at least one of the core principles identified in the organization's mission statement including health, well-being, environmental resilience, justice and equity as related to food systems, the release stated. Proposals also needed to include an education and/or engagement component.
Grants were awarded up to a maximum of $5,000 per project.
Recipients include:
- Salvation Army -- $2,880 for the expansion of a food insecurity program.
- Convivium Urban Farmstead -- $1,890 for virtual education and gardening videos.
- Dubuque County Agricultural Extension District -- $720 for harvest of the month boxes.
- Riverbend Food Bank -- $2,000 to establish a hospital food pantry.
- St. Patrick Catholic Church (Epworth) -- $2,929 to expand food resources.
- Society of St. Vincent de Paul -- $2,709 to assist in the purchase of new coolers.
- Project Rooted -- $5,000 for the purchase of locally sourced boxes.
- Key City Creative Center -- $1,870 for a food box expansion program.