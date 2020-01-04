The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department issued several citations and warnings in the final weeks of December as part of a statewide traffic enforcement effort.

The effort began Dec. 13 and concluded Jan. 1. According to a release from the department, a particular emphasis was placed on stop sign and speed violations “as these are the most common causes of fatality accident.”

Citations and warnings issued were:

  • OWI: Eight citations
  • Open container: One citation
  • Public intox: Two citations
  • Seat belt violations: Four citations, one warning
  • Speed violations: 55 citations, 84 warnings
  • Stop sign/light violations: 19 citations, 17 warnings
  • Driving without license: Two citations
  • Driving while suspended or revoked: Six citations
  • Registration violations: Nine citations, 33 warnings
  • No proof of insurance: 10 citations, 30 warnings
  • Dark windows: Nine warnings
  • Equipment violations: 27 warnings
  • Other traffic violations: 19 citations, 18 warnings.

Authorities also reported making three felony arrests and three narcotic arrests during the project.

