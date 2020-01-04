The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department issued several citations and warnings in the final weeks of December as part of a statewide traffic enforcement effort.
The effort began Dec. 13 and concluded Jan. 1. According to a release from the department, a particular emphasis was placed on stop sign and speed violations “as these are the most common causes of fatality accident.”
Citations and warnings issued were:
- OWI: Eight citations
- Open container: One citation
- Public intox: Two citations
- Seat belt violations: Four citations, one warning
- Speed violations: 55 citations, 84 warnings
- Stop sign/light violations: 19 citations, 17 warnings
- Driving without license: Two citations
- Driving while suspended or revoked: Six citations
- Registration violations: Nine citations, 33 warnings
- No proof of insurance: 10 citations, 30 warnings
- Dark windows: Nine warnings
- Equipment violations: 27 warnings
- Other traffic violations: 19 citations, 18 warnings.
Authorities also reported making three felony arrests and three narcotic arrests during the project.