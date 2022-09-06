Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
FENNIMORE, Wis. -- The City of Fennimore seeks participants in a survey of residents as officials prepare to update the community’s comprehensive outdoor recreation plan.
City officials use the plan to help determine Fennimore’s park and recreation needs for the next five years.
Updating the plan is also an eligibility requirement for Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ park and recreation grant funding.
Visit surveymonkey.com/r/Fennimore_Recreational_Survey to complete the survey.
The survey will close Sept. 30.
Printed survey forms are available at the Fennimore Memorial Building, 860 Lincoln Ave.
