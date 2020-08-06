Over the last five-plus years, Erica Gebke has seen firsthand the impact that Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday can have on customer traffic.
In 2015, she opened As They Grow, a Dubuque business that sells both new and gently used clothing and accessories.
She expects this year’s sales tax holiday, coming during both a pandemic and an economic downturn, will be a big draw for customers once again.
“On those tax-free weekends, we’ve generally been a lot busier than usual,” Gebke said. “Based on the customer traffic we’ve seen lately and how people have responded to our sales, it seems like many of our customers are trying to find good deals these days. I think a lot of people will take advantage of the savings (this weekend).”
Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday will take place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7 and 8. During the two days, sales tax is not charged on most articles of clothing or footwear that cost less than $100. The Iowa Department of Revenue website states that all businesses that are open on these days are required to participate.
For many longtime businesses, the annual event is a reliable way to drum up sales and move inventory.
Ben Graham, the owner of Graham’s Style Store for Men & Women in Dubuque, said the tax-free weekend routinely brings “three or four times” the foot traffic that his business usually sees.
And while the occasion is often framed as a back-to-school promotion, Graham said a diverse group of local residents take advantage of the savings.
“A lot of parents take their college kids here before they turn them loose on campus,” he said. “We see college professors and teachers updating their wardrobes before the year starts. And in other lines of work, sometimes the dress code gets a little tighter after Labor Day. We see a wide variety (of customers).”
Neither Illinois nor Wisconsin have sales tax holidays scheduled for 2020, according to personal finance website WalletHub.
NEW CONCERNS
In typical years, the sales tax holiday is a standard sign that summer is nearing its end and the school year is approaching.
In 2020, the event will serve as another reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic still poses a major health risk.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan emphasized that reduced restrictions on businesses don’t mean the area is out of the woods when it comes to the virus.
“We are experiencing higher positive rates now than we were when everything was closed,” she said. “Now that we have the privilege of things being open, we have to take every precaution we can.”
Corrigan encouraged residents to call stores ahead of time to see if they have the desired items, noting this will reduce unnecessary visits or additional shopping time.
She also urged shoppers to take advantage of curbside pickup options and limit the size of their shopping party if possible.
“In the past, this has been the type of occasion where entire families go to the store together. It is kind of an outing,” Corrigan said. “Families should limit their group to one or two people, if possible. That’ll help limit community spread and exposure.”
With many families opting to keep their children at home this fall, local store owners acknowledged that the back-to-school clothing demand might not be as strong as a normal year.
Gebke said she expects to sell more T-shirts and leggings this year and that the store might not see as many sales of jeans or sweaters.
Graham noted that the pandemic has altered shopping patterns for months. While the lack of formal events has influenced sales of traditional dresswear, sales of golfing attire have grown as more people engage in outdoor activities.
“Demand for clothes is still there,” Graham said. “It has just shifted.”
SAFETY MEASURES
Business owners are taking steps to mitigate health concerns as they prepare for big weekend crowds.
Graham emphasized that bringing some of the store’s inventory onto the sidewalk — a practice that has been utilized in past years as well — should help space out customers and create necessary social distancing.
Meanwhile, staff members will ensure that dressing rooms are wiped down and sanitized after they have been used. Clothes that have been tried on by customers but not purchased will be steamed before returning to the sales floor.
At As They Grow, the same mask mandate that has been in place since the company’s reopening will remain in effect this weekend.
For Gebke, the decision was personal. She has a daughter who suffers from a lung disease and could be particularly vulnerable to the virus.
“I am not willing to put her in danger,” Gebke said. “There have maybe been three people who did not like (the mandate). Overall, though, we have had an excellent response to it.”