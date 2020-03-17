CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade’s Rockin’ on the River recently announced this summer’s shows at Riverview Park.
Gates for the shows open at 5 p.m., with the performances starting at 6 p.m. each night.
Mark Zalazniik opens for Not Quite Brothers on June 13. The cost of admission is $5.
Adam Splinter and Adam Brown open for Mike & the Moonpies on June 27. The cost is $15 in advance and $20 at the gate.
Elizabeth May opens for the Tri-State Stars Ultimate Country Hits Show on Aug. 8. The cost is $10. Visit facebook.com/rockinontherivercascade/or call 563-542-4659 for more information.