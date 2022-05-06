A special-education teacher at George Washington Middle School has been selected as the Dubuque Community School District Teacher of the Year.
Kellie Klein was honored Thursday night at the annual Educators’ Recognition Reception hosted by Dubuque Education Association. A press release states that Klein joined the district in 2014. She teaches in Washington’s structured autism program. A full story on Klein will appear in Saturday’s Telegraph Herald and at TelegraphHerald.com.
Other finalists for the award were:
Jill Auderer, a Senior High School math teacher.
Kent Coleman, a Hempstead High School social studies teacher.
Rita Crotty, a Hempstead High School math intervention teacher.
Jill Gehl, a district mentor at The Forum.
Julia Jorgenson, a Senior High School math teacher.
Kate Lange, a George Washington Middle School language arts teacher.
Cory McCarthy, a Senior High School instructional strategist.
Lisa Young, a Kennedy Elementary School second-grade teacher.
Coby Culbertson, the district’s chief technology officer, also received the TEAM (Together Educators and Administrators Make-it-happen) Award for his support of teacher success.
The Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools received the Friend of Education Award for the organization’s “support of exemplary teaching as well as its work to raise both funds and awareness” for the district, according to the release.