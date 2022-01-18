A Dubuque theater is temporarily closed and several nearby businesses have been impacted after a water main break during the weekend.
On Sunday, officials from Bell Tower Theater arrived to discover “rivers of water” running down aisles of the venue and about 6 to 8 inches deep in areas, according to an online announcement.
“Our best guess is that it happened sometime between Friday and Sunday,” said Miki Robinson, operations and marketing manager at the theater.
As of Monday afternoon, the City of Dubuque was working to determine the source of the break, which led to water being shut off to all neighboring Fountain Park businesses located at 2728 Asbury Road.
Officials at Body & Soul Wellness Center and Spa said it remains open and they are working to accommodate clients as best they can. The Northeast Iowa School of Music also remains open for lessons. The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra offices are closed. Offices at Christ Church of Dubuque could not be reached. One Mean Bean is closed on Mondays.
Robinson said Bell Tower Theater will be closed today; however, officials hope to have the box office open by phone on Wednesday and in person by early next week. Tickets also can be purchased at www.belltowertheater.net, and updates will be posted on the theater’s Facebook page.
“We also believe we’ll be on track to start our classes on Jan. 31 and open our show on Feb. 11,” Robinson said. “It might not be pretty, but it will be safe for patrons.”