PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville will begin a major renovation of a science building in the coming weeks.
The school plans a $23.7 million renovation of laboratory and classroom space in Boebel Hall.
The renovated facility will include space for laboratories, research space and a classroom. The building will serve students in biology, chemistry and a new environmental science and conservation Bachelor of Science degree program, according to a press release.
State capital building project funds are financing the project. During the renovation, doors under a bridge to Gardner Hall will be the entrance for first-floor classes. The project is scheduled for completion for the fall 2021 semester.
A public groundbreaking ceremony will be held late in February or early in March to mark the beginning of the renovation project.