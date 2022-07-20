Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured one person in Dubuque.
Brian J. Beaver, 48, of 560 W. Locust St., was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was treated and released, according to Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon.
McClimon said police responded at about 11 p.m. Tuesday to the 1900 block of Jackson Street for a report of a shooting. Beaver was located with a gunshot wound to the backside, McClimon said.
“We are still actively investigating the incident,” McClimon said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.