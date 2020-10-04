Gas explosion levels building in Dubuque
The scope of damage caused by a massive gas explosion Monday in Dubuque came into clearer focus Tuesday.
The blast that leveled the residence at 459 Loras Blvd. left more than a dozen nearby structures at least temporarily uninhabitable, city officials said.
Though residents will be contacted in the next couple of days regarding when they can pick up personal items, city public information officer Randy Gehl said 16 buildings had been “condemned” as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“They will need to be repaired before they can be lived in or occupied again,” he said.
Officials said more than 50 people were displaced as a result — a figure that ballooned from the Monday night estimate of at least 30 people.
Meanwhile, traffic camera footage obtained by the Telegraph Herald shows at least 12 people on Loras Boulevard in the vicinity of the explosion site when it occurred.
Remarkably, no serious injuries have been reported.
ZIP code statistics pinpoint COVID -19
Dubuque County public health officials this week released totals of confirmed COVID-19 totals by ZIP code, delivering more localized data that local officials long have asked for.
Those figures, updated as of last Friday, showed that more than 2,200 of about 3,075 confirmed cases in those ZIP codes — or about 72% — were in residents of the Dubuque and Asbury areas.
But Telegraph Herald calculations show that, on a per-capita basis using census population data, several of the smaller cities in the county have had higher cases- per-100,000 people rates than Dubuque.
Dubuque’s most populous ZIP code, 52001, had 1,400 cases. That was followed by the second most, 52002, which also encompasses Asbury and some unincorporated areas, with 418 cases. The third Dubuque zip code, 52003, was next, with 406 cases.
Outside Dubuque, the county’s next largest cities had the next greatest number of positives. Dyersville had 208. Peosta and Centralia, together, had 147.
The 52045 zip code, containing Epworth and Bankston, broke the pattern. The area has a lower population than either Cascade or Farley but had a higher number of cases, with 112.
NAACP wants new name for Jackson Park
In 1839, Ralph Montgomery, who was living in Dubuque, won his freedom from slavery in the first Iowa Supreme Court case.
One year later, Dubuque resident Nathaniel Morgan was lynched by a White mob.
Now, the Dubuque branch of the NAACP and other community members support renaming Jackson Park after both Black men.
Dubuque NAACP President Anthony Allen said talks to rename the park began two or three years ago. A group of community members had gathered in Jackson Park in the wake of an incident of racial violence across the country, not unlike the high-profile ones in Minneapolis and Kenosha, Wis., this year.
During the meeting, Allen said, the group noticed they were sitting in a park named after President Andrew Jackson, who signed the 1830 Indian Removal Act that displaced Native American tribes so White settlers could move west.
The idea of renaming the park was born.
Dubuque care providers launch cancer center
One of the first images that people arriving at the new Integrated Cancer Center in Dubuque will see is an abstract rendering of three figures, arms interlocked.
Not only did its designers intend to convey reassurance as patients confront a life-altering disease, but the logo also symbolizes the partnership between the center’s creators.
After two years of planning, the center opened on Monday, Sept. 28, bringing under one roof the oncology services of two Dubuque health care providers.
Grand River Medical Group’s medical oncology clinic has relocated to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital’s Wendt Regional Cancer Center, 350 N. Grandview Ave.
Local brewer to open in Cascade
CASCADE, Iowa — September has been a big month for business announcements in Cascade.
Tom Olberding, co-owner of Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville, confirmed Tuesday that it will open a taproom at 201 First Ave. W in Cascade.
The building formerly housed Corner Tap, and the new venture will be called Corner Tap Room. It will open late this year, Olberding said.
Earlier this month, building owner Brian Bock announced that Happy Joe’s was coming back to the city, as he had leased the other half of the building to John Lehmann, of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Dyersville.
Bock said he did not expect both commercial properties to fill up so quickly but he is excited to see new business move into Cascade. “I think it’s going to be great,” he said. “I am looking forward to them both being there. We still have quite a bit of work to do, but it is all coming together.”