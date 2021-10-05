EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque’s mayor unexpectedly resigned Monday night.
During a meeting of the City Council, Mayor Kirk VanOstrand announced his intention to step away from the role.
“Due to my recent health issues, I, Kirk VanOstrand, resign my position as mayor of the city of East Dubuque,” he said. “I would ask that you respect my privacy on my decision. Thank you.”
VanOstrand then exited the meeting.
Following his departure, longtime Council Member Randy Degenhardt was approved as mayor pro tempore.
VanOstrand has served as the city’s mayor since 2019, following five years on the City Council. His term was set to expire in 2023.
City Attorney Terry Kurt consulted state code and informed the council that since VanOstrand had less than 28 months remaining in his term, the council must fill the vacancy by appointing one of its members as acting mayor to fill the term. The acting mayor still will vote in his or her alderperson’s capacity, and a vacancy will not be created for his or her position. Once a new mayor is elected, the acting mayor will resume his or her previous position.
Members of the council appeared blindsided by VanOstrand’s resignation Monday night.
“This shocks me that this happened,” said Degenhardt, as the meeting resumed.