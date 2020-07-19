Holy Family Catholic Schools’ tuition coordinator is adding another skill to her arsenal for the coming school year — substitute teaching.
Katie Tracy is among 19 Holy Family support staff receiving substitute authorizations to head off an anticipated sub shortage when schools reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to make sure our kids are in school learning,” Tracy said. “Whatever we can do to help, I’m willing to do that.”
Area school leaders say they are readying for a potential shortage of substitutes this fall as they face the possibility of staff members quarantining for extended periods of time and existing subs opting not to work during the pandemic.
Concerns also have prompted state officials to take steps to make it easier to fill those temporary openings.
“This is a time, more than ever, when we’re trying to make those (substitute staff) lists a bit longer so we have a few more options,” said Amy Hawkins, chief human resources officer for Dubuque Community Schools.
Facing unknowns
Hawkins is not just trying to line up more substitute teachers, but also substitute bus drivers, paraprofessionals and food service workers.
One challenge she anticipates is staff having to quarantine when they show COVID-19 symptoms or are exposed to someone who tests positive. If that’s the case, officials need to have other people to step in.
“We want to be prepared for if we do have staff members that aren’t able to attend work,” Hawkins said. “We want to be prepared, so we can continue educating our students.”
T.J. Potts, superintendent of the East Dubuque, Ill., school district, said that while some subs have indicated they will be available when classes resume, he anticipates there will be others who feel uncomfortable coming into the schools.
That would put a strain on the district’s already-short sub list.
“The substitute situation is already a problem, and this certainly made it worse,” Potts said.
Jim Boebel, superintendent of Platteville (Wis.) School District, said officials reached out to substitutes used last year to ask if they are interested in working this year. Most of them said they wanted to but were unsure.
“They really want to wait and see and be able to make that decision as far as their health, their safety, so that’s added a new layer of difficulty,” Boebel said.
He also foresees a greater need for substitutes this fall, noting that if a teacher is exposed to COVID-19, they would be quarantined. If they have a child who becomes ill, they would have to deal with their child’s quarantine in addition to their own.
“If you’re going 14 days (and then) 14 days, that’s a month,” Boebel said. “So that’s what we’re worried about is, if a person is in that situation, how does the district bridge from point A to point B?”
Finding solutions
School leaders are looking at ways to find more subs or to continue classroom operations if a teacher is absent.
Hawkins is working with local colleges to get qualified students in teacher preparation programs to receive preservice substitute authorizations.
“With us having multiple colleges here in town, we’ve been having conversations about what does that look like and is there a way we can get some of our college students in this preservice authorization,” she said.
Holy Family officials asked support staff if they would be willing to get their substitute authorization. They also asked members of the school community if they would do the same.
Nineteen staff and nine community members committed to doing so, said Mary Sulentic, human resources coordinator for the school system. She will be among those receiving training to become a substitute, along with the athletic trainer, constituent relations director, some classroom associates and preschool teachers, among others.
“People really answered the call,” Sulentic said.
She said that if teachers need to self-quarantine but are well enough to teach, they could teach remotely while one of the substitutes remains in the classroom.
Iowa school leaders potentially received some relief last week, when Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation expanding the number of people who can become substitutes. That includes allowing people with associate’s degrees — rather than bachelor’s degrees — to obtain their authorizations.
The proclamation also removed limits on the number of days that substitutes can work at one job assignment.
“This just expands who can get that substitute authorization, which will be really nice for us,” Hawkins said. “The more people we can have helping us out in different areas, the better off we’re going to be.”
John Costello, superintendent of Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District in Hazel Green, also said it is possible that some teachers unable to come to school could teach remotely from home, while another staffer or administrator is in the classroom with students.
“If I’m not feeling well and I would typically come to school but now I can’t because of some of the restrictions, can I still teach from home?” Costello said of the question a teacher might ask.
Potts said that, to some extent, whether East Dubuque schools start the academic year in-person or remotely could determine how many subs he needs.
“We know there’s a need for a pool (of substitutes), but how big of a pool will we need is dependent on the mode of instruction that we’re in,” he said.