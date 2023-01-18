City of Dubuque staff are exploring what to do with the site of a former junkyard following an extensive cleanup.
Using two federal grants totaling $400,000, the city has completed remediation work at the Blum Co. property at East 16th and Elm streets, a process that included disposing of 20 “truckloads” of hazardous soil, removing about 150 tires, cutting down about 30 trees and laying a 9-inch protective gravel layer on the property, according to city Project Manager Steve Sampson Brown.
The city purchased the property for $277,000 in 2015 as part of its Upper Bee Branch Creek Restoration Project with the intention of turning it into a park.
In 2019, city staff unveiled a more ambitious $12 million proposal to convert the site into a larger recreation space and the new home for Dubuque Leisure Services. The proposal called for the creation of space for indoor programming, basketball courts, a fishing pier, playground features and a maintenance storage building.
A similar proposal was among four possible scenarios for the site presented to City Council members in a 2020 work session with an updated price of $10 million. Other, less-costly proposals presented at the time included remediating the site and leaving existing structures in place, or building a new maintenance facility and developing a recreation facility.
With the remediation work completed and the site stabilized, city officials now will examine whether the $10 million proposal is still viable as part of the development of the city’s new comprehensive parks master plan, Brown said. The plan, which is being developed this year, aims to create a road map for future parks and recreation development.
However, City Council members said any significant investment in the property likely won’t happen soon.
“I don’t think it’s going to happen in this upcoming budget,” said Council Member Ric Jones. “There are a lot of moving parts right now.”
If the city does not pursue the larger recreation project, another city department could use the site. Some private developers also have expressed interest in acquiring the property, Brown said.
“We’ve had a couple companies come and ask if the site is available,” he said. “If we don’t do anything with it, we know there would be interest in somebody locally taking it over to develop it.”
The property is split by railroad tracks into two parcels. The remediation work completed in September was conducted on the western parcel, while cleanup of the eastern site was completed in 2019, Brown said. The eastern parcel now is used to store city maintenance equipment.
Council members previously agreed to allocate $3.9 million in stormwater funds toward developing the site, starting with spending about $200,000 on designing site improvements in the fiscal year that will begin July 1.
Whatever direction the city decides to take, Jones said it remains unclear when the city will be able to invest in the property. He pointed to Iowa legislators this year calling for property tax cuts, which in turn would reduce the city’s revenues, as a potential roadblock to pursuing improvements at the property.
“That’s a big unknown for us right now,” he said. “It’s too early to know.”
Council Member Danny Sprank said he also believes the city will not invest in the property for some time and that the city has several other projects it will pursue first.
“It will take a number of years until anything happens,” he said. “It it’s feasible, I’d like to do something there eventually.”
