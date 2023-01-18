City of Dubuque staff are exploring what to do with the site of a former junkyard following an extensive cleanup.

Using two federal grants totaling $400,000, the city has completed remediation work at the Blum Co. property at East 16th and Elm streets, a process that included disposing of 20 “truckloads” of hazardous soil, removing about 150 tires, cutting down about 30 trees and laying a 9-inch protective gravel layer on the property, according to city Project Manager Steve Sampson Brown.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.