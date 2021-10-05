The 2021 assessed values of agricultural and multi-residential properties in Dubuque County will be adjusted after the Iowa Department of Revenue issued equalization orders.
Agricultural property values will decrease by 7% in the county and 10% inside the city of Dubuque.
Areas outside of the city of Dubuque will see assessed values for multi-residential properties, including apartments and mobile home parks, increase by 12% due to very strong sales numbers.
The city of Dubuque will not see any increase to multi-residential values related to these orders.
The state reviews property value assessments in odd-numbered years in Iowa to ensure equity across county lines.
Dubuque County initially received an order to increase multi-residential properties — including care facilities – by 23%. However, the county and the state reached an agreement that care facilities did not require additional value but that other properties in the class were under-assessed, relative to sales.
Owners with increases to their 2021 assessments will receive letters with their updated values along with information about appealing the increase in value.
Appeal forms can be obtained online at tax.iowa.gov or by calling the Dubuque County Assessor’s Office at 563-589-4432.
Written appeals may be submitted beginning Saturday, Oct. 9, and must be returned no later than Nov. 4.