Authorities say a man allegedly threatened people with a handgun outside a Dubuque motel Saturday night. He was later apprehended while in possession of methamphetamine and baggies of cocaine.
Tanner J. Ervolino, 27, of Peosta, Iowa, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Broadway Street on charges of assault while displaying a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
Court documents state that police responded at 9:36 p.m. Saturday to Best Western Plus Dubuque Hotel & Conference Center for a report of an individual pointing a handgun at people.
Ervolino began a disturbance in the parking lot, and cellphone video taken by a witness showed Ervolino “holding a silver-and-black handgun in his right hand while standing next to his vehicle,” documents state.
During the video, “Ervolino pulls the slide back on the gun to load a round into the chamber, at which time the sound was consistent with that of a real firearm,” documents state.
Ervolino eventually took the magazine and and a round out of his loaded handgun and placed everything in his vehicle and drove away.
Authorities later stopped and detained Ervolino in the 2500 block of Broadway Street. Authorities were granted a search warrant and discovered 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and baggies containing 21.6 grams of cocaine. No gun was located.