DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- James Kennedy Public Library will host a free, live Zoom event on baking this week.
“Baking for One” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
Participants will learn how to make sweet treats that serve one to three people. The class will make a snickerdoodle mug cake, chocolate chip cookies and M&M brownies. Recipes will be emailed to participants.
A kit is available for those who are registered that includes most of the ingredients needed to bake the M&M brownies. Kits will be available to pick up today through Thursday.
Registration is required in order to receive the link to this class. Register by 4 p.m. on the day of the event at bit.ly/BakingOne.
The program also will be recorded and posted to the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.