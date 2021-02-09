Dubuque Community School Board members are publicly opposing a proposal in the Iowa Legislature that would provide funding for some students to attend nonpublic schools.
Board members on Monday voted, 6-0, to approve a resolution opposing the bill being considered by lawmakers or other similar efforts “to create a voucher program in Iowa that would divert money intended for public education to private entities.” Board Member Lisa Wittman was not present at the meeting.
“I think it’s imperative that we call on others in our community and across the state, really, to step up and advocate for public education, not for less funding for public education which is what (the bill) would bring about,” School Board Member Nancy Bradley said.
Iowa lawmakers have been considering a bill that would create an education savings account program — known as “student first scholarships” — for some students to attend nonpublic schools. Children who would otherwise attend schools identified for comprehensive support and improvement under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act would be eligible to receive funds to start kindergarten in a nonpublic school or to switch from a public to a nonpublic school.
The bill passed the Iowa Senate last month and is now being considered in the Iowa House.
In Dubuque, both Fulton and Lincoln elementary schools are identified for comprehensive support. The two campuses had a combined enrollment of 538 students in fall 2020.
The state’s Legislative Services Agency estimates that about 10,240 students attend the 34 schools identified for comprehensive support statewide and projects that 345 students would receive student first scholarships in fiscal year 2023. That would grow to an estimated 735 two years later.
Agency officials estimate school districts statewide would lose a total of $2.1 million in fiscal year 2023 and $3.8 million in fiscal year 2025 if the measure passes.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said the immediate local impact of the proposal would depend on how the final bill is written, how many students opt to switch to nonpublic schools and the number of students that actually make the switch. His concern, though, is that the currently narrow proposal could broaden in scope in future years.
School Board President Tami Ryan said she does not believe the proposal would immediately impact the district and that she believes families would largely choose to stay with their schools. Still, she said she also is concerned that such programs could eventually expand.
“With our public dollars that we receive, we are held accountable under many different lenses through the state,” Ryan said. “I would expect — and it’s not happening — that the same accountability should follow all public dollars. If they’re getting the same public dollars, then the same accountability needs to follow it.”
School Board Member Anderson Sainci, who proposed the resolution at a recent board committee meeting, said any money leaving public schools is detrimental.
“Our concern is, when you take money away from the public schools, you’re taking resources away that help educate every single student in the building,” Sainci said.
State lawmakers said they are hearing a variety of feedback on the proposal.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said she has not heard from many constituents who would like to see the proposal become a reality.
“I think that people in Dubuque understand that we need to educate every single kid and that we need to give every single kid their best chance at life,” James said. “And one of the ways we do that is through public education.”
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, said he has talked with many people on the issue, and that the feedback he has received so far has been very diverse.
“I represent people in my district, and my personal thoughts shouldn’t be brought into this, so I’m going with whatever the majority of my constituents think,” he said.