Heartland Financial USA capped off the decade with a record-setting year, and officials on Monday forecast more big things.
The leaders of the Dubuque-based financial institution released and then discussed its fourth-quarter and full-year financial figures.
“I am very pleased to report we had another record year and finished off the year with a strong fourth quarter,” said Executive Operating Chairman Lynn Fuller.
Heartland Financial reported net income of $149.1 million in 2019, an increase of 28% over the previous year. The record total was possible in part because of a strong fourth quarter in which Heartland recorded net income of $37.9 million, which was up $5.8 million compared to the same quarter in 2018.
President and CEO Bruce Lee said Heartland has “never been a stronger franchise or better positioned” for the future.
Heartland finished the year with $13.2 billion in total assets, compared to $11.4 billion at the end of 2018.
That growth was heavily driven by acquisitions.
In May, Heartland completed its acquisition of Kansas-based Blue Valley Ban Corp, an institution with assets exceeding $766 million.
Then, Heartland subsidiary Illinois Bank & Trust acquired Rockford Bank & Trust Co. in November. Rockford Bank & Trust had assets of about $495 million.
Fuller suggested similar activity could be ahead in 2020.
“Expansion of our banking (organization) through mergers and acquisitions remains a high priority for Heartland,” he said. “We continue to evaluate several attractive opportunities. We are focused on in-market acquisitions and remain committed to having $1 billion or more in assets in each state where Heartland operates.”
Heartland subsidiary Dubuque Bank & Trust finished the year with $1.65 billion in total assets, compared to $1.48 billion at the conclusion of 2018.
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bryan McKeag projected strong commercial loan growth in 2020, while he estimated that agriculture and consumer loans would remain relatively flat.
Major changes to the company’s footprint in Dubuque were announced in late 2019.
Officials with Heartland Financial and Dubuque insurance broker Cottingham & Butler purchased the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St., in late December.
Heartland already occupies the third floor of the building and part of the fourth. It ultimately will occupy all of third through fifth floors.
McKeag on Monday said employees could begin moving into those new areas in late spring or summer.