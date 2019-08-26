A pair of Dubuque Community School Board members have made official their intent to seek re-election.
Mike Donohue, 59, of Asbury, and Tami Ryan, 50, of Dubuque, this morning filed paperwork that will allow them to appear on ballot in the Nov. 5 election. The filing period began today and continues through Thursday, Sept. 19.
Four seats on the seven-member board will be decided during the election, which is being held alongside contests for municipal offices for the first time. Seats currently held by Lisa Wittman and Tom Barton also will appear on the ballot.