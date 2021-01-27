DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A new Dyersville apartment complex aims to help older adults downsize while maintaining a sense of community.
Rose Garden Senior Living Apartments will open Feb. 1, serving tenants age 55 and older. The complex includes 41 one or two bedroom rental units, each with about 1,000 square feet of space. Underground parking will also be included.
The more than $6 million development is located at the corner of Sixth Street Southeast and 13th Avenue Southeast. Amenities include a 1,500-square-foot community room, a gym and a beauty room where tenants’ hair stylists can visit them, project developer Chad Ellis said.
“With COVID going on, a lot of people don’t want to leave and go get their hair done,” he said. “Their beautician can come to them.”
The development will have an on-site manager and an activities director to plan events such as potlucks or live music after the pandemic is over, Ellis said.
“They all still live independently, but there are lots of opportunities to gather,” he said.
Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., said a city housing-needs assessment found a lack of rental options for residents. The new apartments will allow older adults looking to downsize to sell their homes to younger families and still have an affordable living space with less upkeep, she said.
“When you looked at homes for sale there was a shortage in the under $200,000 price range,” she said. “A lot of the older people are in the starter homes. With the Rose Garden, it will be a great opportunity for families to get in that (price) range of home. (Older adults) might be in that stage of life where they are ready to downsize. I think the Rose Garden community, when it’s safe, will do a lot to bring the residents together.”
Ellis said monthly rent will range from $1,200 to $1,300 and include heating and air conditioning, water, sewer, garbage and internet. Tenants will only be responsible for electricity.
“We just wanted to make it so it was an all-inclusive thing,” he said.
Crews first broke ground on the project in 2018, but its completion was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges getting materials, Ellis said.
“It’s all finally falling into place,” he said. “I am super excited. It’s been a long wait, and I can’t wait to see the smiling faces of people moving in there and what it’s going to create for the community.”