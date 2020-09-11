Law enforcement searched a Dubuque bar earlier this week, a police spokesman and the business confirmed, but little information has been released about the reason for the search.
Officials with Knickers Saloon, 2186 Central Ave., announced on social media Thursday that there had been a search of the business’s basement, which they knew about ahead of time and with which they fully cooperated.
“We have nothing to hide here. As a business, we obviously tried to have it completed as discreetly as possible,” the post stated. “If something of importance was found, we would’ve been shut down immediately.”
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon confirmed that investigators were at Knickers on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation but said he could not release any other information.
“That’s all we’re putting out right now,” he said.
Attempts to reach Knickers officials Thursday were unsuccessful.