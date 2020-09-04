Following a pilot project this summer, Dubuque County Supervisors recently approved a plan to install and operate a GPS tracking and public access system for dozens of vehicles in its fleet, including snowplows.
And that will mean the public can access photos of road conditions during the winter months.
The pilot included the installation and experimentation on four county vehicles. In a recent meeting of the Board of Supervisors, Information Technology Director Nathan Gilmore showcased the program, which displayed the vehicles’ real-time locations.
But the program does far more than track where vehicles are.
“You can click on (a vehicle and) see the history, pictures, its speed, RPMs,” Gilmore said. “The reporting is pretty robust, far more than Anthony (Bardgett, the county engineer) would need out of the gate.”
A primary goal of the program — and a big selling point for supervisors when it was pitched in late 2019 — is the ability for the county, as well as the public, to pull still photos of road conditions from the county’s about 30 snowplows come winter.
“Particularly, ice control can vary quite a bit based on if you’re in the north part of the county or the south part,” Bardgett told supervisors. “And for us, it takes five or six hours just to drive the roads and get around the county and try to get an idea of what’s going on. We can also (with the program) get an idea of if this road is taking a bit more material. That can help drive decisions in programming roads to redo in the future.”
Information specific to specialty vehicles is available through the system as well. For snowplows, it can tell when and where the salt spreader has been turned on or whether the blade is up or down.
During the pilot, Gilmore said, he programmed the cameras mounted on the vehicles and integrated into the system to shoot still photos every minute. Via a public portal, county residents will be able to check those photos from along the vehicles’ routes, if not exactly in real time.
He said this is the same system used by the Iowa Department of Transportation, which delays publishing photos briefly.
“They don’t want people following snowplows,” he said.
Supervisor Jay Wickham pointed out that not only will the county government and individuals benefit but so will school districts.
“They all rely on knowledge of the condition of the roads,” he said.
Even based on an estimate for the installation of the system on all 60 vehicles in the county’s fleet, the project came in under budget. Gilmore said the county would face $206,000 in one-time capital costs and $23,140 for annual operations.
But the county supervisors questioned if all vehicles needed it.
“We are rolling out a really cool program, which I think people are going to appreciate,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough. “But I am not interested in spending extra money just so we can say we’re complete.”
Bardgett agreed and said most county vehicles that are not snowplows would not necessarily need the system.