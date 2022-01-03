Sorry, an error occurred.
A story about a Dubuque boutique closing after four years in business was the most-read story on TelegraphHerald.com last week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Dec. 27 through Sunday.
1.) Dubuque boutique closes after 4 years
2.) College giving historic Dubuque home $2.3 million facelift
3.) Dubuque man sentenced to federal prison for 1,000 drug deals with daughter
4.) Truck dealer plans new $6.7 million facility in Dubuque
5.) A life remembered: Guttenberg entrepreneur leaves legacy of generous portions, hard work
6.) Iowa nursing board places nurse practitioner from East Dubuque on probation
7.) Biz Buzz: Longtime friends to open deli; Dubuque insurance company moves; Maquoketa bar revamped
8.) Dubuque man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing girl
9.) Dubuque crash total up to 17 in season’s 1st snowstorm
10.) Love that Lasts: Dubuque couple works alongside children after 60 years of marriage
