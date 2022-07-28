LANCASTER, Wis. — Two new furry faces will join the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, including a therapy dog for use by community members and county jail inmates.
County supervisors were made aware of the new additions at this month’s meeting, where members also approved a grant to help bolster officers’ mental health.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the idea for a county therapy dog originated from discussions with the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department in northwestern Wisconsin. That office already has a therapy dog and reported myriad positive impacts, making Dreckman think such an addition could be good for Grant County.
“Everyone likes having a dog around, especially a nice, friendly one,” he said. “It’s just a way to help our staff, as well as help out in the community.”
The department also is getting a new working dog, a German shepherd mix named Vezer. Vezer is in training after the recent retirement of K-9 Riko.
The therapy dog will be a goldendoodle named Zelda, who is about 6 weeks old and still with her mother. She should join the department in mid-August, at which point she will spend a couple of months training to become a full-fledged therapy dog.
“We’ll get her in the jail pretty quick to start getting her used to people and all the noise,” said Cassara Bray, Zelda’s future handler and a correctional officer at the jail. “She’ll have to do puppy police school and obedience training. Then, we’ll start bringing her out more for crisis calls.”
Purchasing and training Zelda will cost the department around $5,000, with a recent community fundraiser bringing around $2,100.
Some potential scenarios in which Zelda could be deployed include sending her along on crisis calls where upset kids or community members could be present, such as a car crash or a fire. Dreckman said she also will stop by area schools and nursing homes.
She also will visit inmates at the county jail.
Bray said jail can be stressful for inmates and that wait times can be long to seek mental health care. While Bray noted that she won’t be a trained counselor, she hopes her work with Zelda can help inmates who need it.
“Over the years, it’s gotten worse with mental health, and we (at the jail) are not always trained for that,” she said. “This is more for comfort until we can get people where they need to go for additional help.”
Bray clarified that Zelda will be for staff and community support first and for use in the jail second. Dreckman seconded that the department isn’t looking to use the dog as a “reward for bad behavior” and still is figuring out how Zelda will be used at the jail.
“If inmates are showing good behavior, this (could be) a way of offering a little bit of the real world,” Dreckman said. “Many of them probably have dogs at home, so hopefully, having a dog come to the cells will be a way of keeping inmates emotionally strong.”
While therapy dogs are more common in hospitals and nursing homes, they are a relatively new idea within law enforcement. While Bray said the addition of Zelda will be a bit of a “trial run,” she is excited to see where it goes.
“I’m looking forward to helping everyone. Whether its staff, community members or inmates just going through a hard time,” Bray said. “Not a lot of places have this, so we are very excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.