One person was injured Thursday in a crash in Dubuque.
Ellis Williams, 48, of Dubuque, transported himself to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Kelly Lane and Manson Road. The report states that Williams and Thomas J.J. Averkamp, 70, of Cuba City, Wis., were both eastbound on Kelly Lane. Williams slowed down to wait for vehicles in front of him, but Averkamp didn’t slow in time and rear-ended Williams.
Averkamp was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.