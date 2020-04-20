Officials plan to ramp up outreach to hard-to-count segments of Dubuque’s population as COVID-19 concerns have forced leaders to modify plans to encourage participation in the 2020 Census.
City Council members tonight will meet virtually to consider approval of a $5,000 grant from National League of Cities. The money would be used to pay for promotion, marketing and outreach to Hispanic, Marshallese and other non-English-speaking, minority and low-income residents.
That includes producing ads about the census in three languages, along with stickers that can be attached to free grab-and-go meals being distributed to children and youth impacted by the closure of local schools.
“We had planned to set up booths at planned community gatherings for residents to fill out census forms, such as the Constitution Day and Juneteenth celebrations celebrated in May and June by Dubuque’s Marshallese and African American communities,” said Guy Hemenway, assistant city planner and Census 2020 project manager. “But all those events are either rescheduled, postponed or not going to happen.”
Money also could be used for “stipends” to “trusted voices” within the Marshallese, Hispanic and other non-English-speaking communities to serve as bilingual liaisons to promote and facilitate participation in the census, Hemenway said.
The U.S. Census Bureau last week extended the deadline for completing the 2020 Census in response to COVID-19 safety concerns.
Residents now have until Oct. 31 to respond online, by phone or by mail.
The results of the once-in-a-decade national population count are used to distribute hundreds of billions of federal dollars to states and individuals, to draw legislative districts and determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives, among other uses.
Each person not counted could mean a loss of up to $15,000 in medical assistance for elderly, disabled and low-income people in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin for the 10-year period, according to the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.
“We’re hoping everyone will do their civic duty and respond to the Census, because it’s very important to the future of our community,” Hemenway said.
In Platteville, Wis., city officials are working on outreach to another hard-to-count group: College students who have left for home with campuses shut down. Like in Dubuque, plans to reach students at school and community events are on hold, with officials relying on Facebook, the city’s website, utility bill inserts and direct emails to students from university officials.
“It definitely has been a challenge,” said Joe Carroll, community development director for the City of Platteville. “Our hope is providing more time will get people to respond online so (census workers) don’t have to do the face-to-face follow contact (this summer or fall).”