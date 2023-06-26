ZWINGLE, Iowa — It was July 19, 1963, at her wedding rehearsal, and 21-year-old Jeanne Sutton was waiting at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Guttenberg to give the groom-to-be some bad news.
No, she wasn’t leaving him at the altar, but the couple had a dilemma. Jeanne and her fiancé, Harvey Miller, had gotten their marriage license in Dubuque County, and they were planning on getting married in Clayton County. Jeanne had just found out their license wasn’t good for the county where they were supposed to get married the next day, and now Harvey was late getting to the church.
“(Jeanne) was not having a good day that day,” said Harvey, now 85, of Zwingle.
But Harvey came up with a solution that eased Jeanne’s fears. The next day, at 4:30 p.m., the couple took a car ride with the minister across the county line, where their marriage license was valid.
“We stopped on a gravel road under some trees and got married in Dubuque County,” Harvey said.
“Then we got married in the church in Clayton County at 7:30 that night,” Jeanne added. “It all worked out.”
Harvey grew up on a farm in Clayton County, while Jeanne grew up in Dubuque and spent a lot of time working at Sutter’s Bakery on 14th Street and Central Avenue. The four-generation bakery operated for more than 100 years.
Jeanne and Harvey met at Lakeside Ballroom in Guttenberg three years before their wedding. After a short courtship, Harvey joined the Army and spent his two-year enlistment in Germany.
“We would write letters, but those tapered off after a while,” said Jeanne Miller, now 81. “But I knew we’d pick up where we left off when he got back.”
Indeed they did.
The couple moved to Zwingle, where they bought the old railroad depot and surrounding property. They renovated the depot into their home, and Harvey used another building to open an automotive body shop.
“I always joke that I have my bag packed, and the first train that comes through, I’m on it,” Harvey said.
They raised two sons: Michael and Marty. They also have five grandchildren and, as Jeanne said, “several great-grandchildren.”
“They aren’t in the area and, unfortunately, we don’t see them much, but I know we have some,” Jeanne said, laughing.
Harvey worked at Tegeler’s Body Shop in Dyersville and ran his side business. He also drove a regional truck route for Keebler for a few years. Most recently, Harvey worked in security at Q Casino for 17 years, retiring just last year.
Jeanne had her own cleaning business for many years. She also helped with her sister and brother-in-law’s catering business.
The family stayed close to home for vacations, taking short fishing excursions to Wisconsin and Minnesota.
The Millers officially retired last year, though Harvey still can’t help but work on cars. He still has one vehicle in the garage.
“I’m pretty sure that’s the last one,” he said. “I’m done after that.”
At 8 years old, Wayne Miller, of Otter Creek, is Harvey and Jeanne’s youngest grandchild by about 13 years, and he spends a lot of time with his grandparents. He especially enjoys fishing with his grandfather and doing puzzles with his grandmother.
“This guy here takes me fishing,” Wayne said, patting Harvey on the shoulder. “I love fishing with my grandpa. We caught 11 fish the last time.”
Harvey does most of the cooking at home, including frying up the fish — when they have a successful outing — and making breakfast.
“He makes me breakfast every morning,” Jeanne said. “If it wasn’t for him, I’d just eat a big old bowl of bran flakes.”
Wayne, who spends a few hours after school every day with his grandparents, said he likes how they are with each other.
“They joke around a lot,” he said. “And if they argue, it’s over in, like, two minutes.”
Over the years, the Millers have found ways to both have fun and love life.
Jeanne enjoyed her membership in “Tons of Fun Sisters,” a group of four women who would bring happiness to other friends in their group whenever there was a special occasion such as a birthday or retirement, or if someone was in the hospital.
“We dressed up in these black garbage bags and wigs,” she said. “We’d bring them candy or a funny gift. It was just a fun way to make them happy or bring some cheer.”
Jeanne loves the flower gardens she plants around their home every spring and also enjoys the occasional weekend gambling trip with friends. And while Harvey isn’t a gambler, he doesn’t mind indulging Jeanne’s hobby.
“It’s OK,” he said. “I don’t mind. I just go fishing.”
“And I don’t like fishing,” Jeanne added. “So it all evens out.”
Harvey and Jeanne attend East Iron Hill Community Church in Maquoketa, where Jeanne serves on the church council.
“Church is very important to me,” she said. “Our faith means a lot.”
As for the key to their long marriage, Jeanne said it’s all about having a sense of humor.
“We joke a lot,” she said. “We joke around, and we never use harsh words.”
“It’s a lot of give and take,” Harvey added.
After 60 years, the two still appreciate each other and celebrate each other’s differences.
“(Harvey) is just so kind,” she said. “I don’t like to fish. But that’s OK. He doesn’t like to go to the casino. And that’s OK. I’m blessed. And I know that.”