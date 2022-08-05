2002 Dubuque light pollution
Buy Now

The lights of the Dubuque metropolitan area cast an ominous glow on the night sky over U.S. 20 near Peosta, Iowa, in 2002.

 Clint Austin, Telegraph Herald file

Local officials outlined their steps to reduce light pollution 20 years ago in the Dubuque area.

The efforts aimed to reduce the glow of city lights that at night can obscure views of a starry sky.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.