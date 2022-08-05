Local officials outlined their steps to reduce light pollution 20 years ago in the Dubuque area.
The efforts aimed to reduce the glow of city lights that at night can obscure views of a starry sky.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the efforts in its Aug. 4, 2002, edition.
CITY, BUSINESSES WORK TO IMPROVE STARRY VIEW
The City of Dubuque and an increasing number of businesses and local governments are taking measures to reduce the problems of light pollution. Others are only beginning to learn about the problems.
They are aware that certain types of lighting can cause “light trespass,” glare, energy waste and an orange glow in the sky, which sometimes blocks views of the stars.
The Dubuque City Council has enacted some requirements for new lighting, according to Kyle Kritz, an associate planner with the city. New lighting, whether mounted on buildings or poles, must be of a “cut-off” design. That means light bulbs and other sources of light cannot extend below the light fixture. It also must aim downward.
The city also has set a standard for the new Port of Dubuque project, whereby lighting must not exceed an average of three to five foot-candles anywhere in the parking area. A foot candle is the amount of light produced by a candle one foot away from the candle.
According to Christian Luginbuhl, an astronomer for the U.S. Naval Academy in Flagstaff, Ariz. and a member of the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America, that amount of illumination is “pretty bright.”
“Safety is addressed as long as one can see well,” Luginbuhl said. “One can easily see down to an average of one-half foot candle.” He noted that a full moon provides only two hundredths of a foot candle of light.
Laura Carstens, planning services manager for the city of Dubuque, said the city based its three to five foot-candle standard on input from property owners and stakeholders at the riverfront, as well as a lighting consultant.
Elaine Reiss, an electrical engineer for the Durrant Group in Dubuque, said her company follows the city ordinance. In addition, it limits the number of foot-candles in lighting it designs in residential areas.
She said the standard is not quite as strict in commercial developments.
“You have to make sure the number of foot-candles is high enough so that people walking in the area feel safe,” she said.
Dubuque County has no provision for regulating lighting, according to Anna O’Shea, zoning administrator. However, sometimes the county sets limitations when approving site plans.
Jo Daviess County in Illinois does not have a lighting ordinance. However, it recognizes the problem of light pollution in its comprehensive plan, said Mel Gratton, chairman of the county’s Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals Committee.
In addition, Jo Daviess County often sets guidelines when reviewing site plans for new construction, but only when the construction involves a special-use permit, Gratton said.
